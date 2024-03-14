EN
    16:10, 14 March 2024

    Kazakhstan extends ban on liquefied petroleum gas export

    gas
    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

    Kazakhstan extends the ban on export of liquefied petroleum gas for six more months, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Such a decision was made by the interdepartmental commission for foreign trade policy issues and participation in international economic organizations of Kazakhstan chaired by deputy prime minister Serik Zhumangarin on March 12, 2024.

    The ban aims at preventing shortages in the domestic liquefied petroleum gas market.

    According to the commission’s decision, imports of wheat by road, railway, and water will be banned for another half a year.

    The commission also approved extension of anti-dumping measures against Chinese bearing producers and Indian electrode makers for five more years.

