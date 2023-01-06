Kazakhstan extends open skies regime
This regime allows lifting all limitations on the number of flights and providing the fifth freedom of the air to foreign air carriers on the routes where Kazakhstani air carriers do not operate.
The open skies regime was adopted at 12 international airports in the cities of Astana, Almaty, Taraz, Shymkent, Aktau, Semey, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Petropavlovsk, Kokshetau, and Turkistan. The regime was also adopted at the Aliya Moldagulova International Airport in Aktobe to boost the region’s development.
According to the ministry, this regime helps attract new foreign air carriers, promote competitiveness between air carriers, open international routes, lower ticket costs, develop tourism and increase transport accessibility of Kazakhstani cities.