Kazakhstan extends yellow terror-alert level

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Anti-terrorist center of Kazakhstan announces about extension of the yellow terror-alert level in the territory of the entire country for 30 days since July 16, 2016.

"The decision was made by the Chairman of the National Security Committee in accordance with the Order of the President of Kazakhstan "On approval of the rules of organization and functioning of the state system of monitoring of information and warning of the population about the emergency of the terrorist threats" as of August 9, 2013," the statement reads.