Kazakhstan eyes adding 6 more objects to UNESCO heritage list

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Presently, Kazakhstan’s 10 objects are included in the list of the UNESCO World Heritage List, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«By 2025, the list is planned to be increased to 16 objects. Jointly with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, the work is ongoing to prepare and promote the serial transnational nomination ‘The Great Silk Road: Fergana - Syrdarya Corridor,’ within which it is planned to add six objects along the historic Great Silk Road, including settlements such as Syganak, Sauran, Yassy, Otyrar, Zhankent, and the Zhetyasar oasis monuments, to the UNESCO list,» wrote Culture and Sport Minister Askhat Oralov on Telegram.

The Kazakh minister went on to note that the work to expand the national intangible cultural heritage item list will be continued.

«By 2030, it is planned to bring the number of cultural items of Kazakhstan in the UNESCO representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity to 20. This will be a significant step towards promotion, development, and preservation of our spiritual heritage,» noted Oralov.