Kazakhstan eyes Amazon Kuiper’s internet services

Kazakhstan seeks to sign a deal with the satellite-based internet service Amazon Kuiper, similar to SpaceX's Starlink, the country’s Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Minister Zhaslan Madiyev said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

To note, the Kazakh capital of Astana is hosting the first Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on digital inclusion and transformation in Central Asia led by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), following which different agreements are set to be signed, including a deal with the satellite-based internet service Amazon Kuiper.

Amazon Kuiper is a satellite-based solution to provide the internet, similar to Starlink, OneWeb. I believe that promoting competition in this direction, our country could provide better quality services for citizens at a reasonable price, said Madiyev.

It’s worth noting that last year Amazon successfully launched two prototype space satellites for its Project Kuiper satellite internet network. However, the company announced a delay in its Project Kuiper broadband services until the fourth quarter of 2025.

During the conference, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said that 5G network is to cover all the regional administration centers of Kazakhstan.