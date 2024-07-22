Kazakhstan eyes more bachelor’s Bolashak scholarships for talented youth

Kazakhstani students may soon start pursuing a bachelor's degree at top universities of the world under the Bolashak program, currently offering master’s, PhD studies and internships, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Askhat Aimagambetov, Majilis deputy, broke the news of the Bolashak program’s expansion under which Kazakhstani students may start pursuing a bachelor's degree. The corresponding legislation changes have so far been initiated.

According to him, the changes would be made it possible for winners of Olympiads and scientific project contests to apply for bachelor's studies under Bolashak.

Supporting gifted children is investing in the future of the country. We believe that these measures will help unlock the potential of each talented child, providing them better opportunities for education and development, said Aimagambetov.

The Majilis deputy noted that the Bolashak program currently offers master’s, PhD studies and internships, forcing a majority of school graduates – Olympiad winners seek education abroad despite being awarded grants at Kazakh universities. Once they complete bachelor's studies, they are likely to stay in the country of education.

Aimagambetov called for investing in children graduating school so as they could work for the benefit of the country. ‘We should retain talented children within the country,’ he said.

The list of Olympiads and contests the winners of which could earn a bachelor’s degree is due to be approved by the Republican Commission, only enrolling in subject-related courses.

The initiative adds up to the ongoing policy the country pursues offering one-time cash rewards of up to 5 million tenge and grants at Kazakhstani universities to subject Olympiad winners.