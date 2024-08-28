Kazakhstan eyes establishment of global low-carbon platform to improve climate

Kazakh Ecology Minister Yerlan Nyssanbayev announced that the global low-carbon platform to improve the climate of the region is set to be established in the country, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

This was announced during the CICA Ministerial Conference, focused on the establishment of the CICA Environmental Council. The event brought together representatives of 26 countries as well as the managers of the Green Climate Fund and the International Financial Corporation.

In his speech, the Kazakh ecology and natural resources minister highlighted that Kazakhstan seeks to strengthen cooperation.

Kazakhstan, as many other countries, faces environmental protection challenges, including climate change, air and water contamination, biodiversity loss and others. All of them require our concerted action, he said.

Minister Nyssanbayev also stressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to establish the Global Low-Carbon Platform to achieve climate-related results, with the use of effective market instruments, and strengthened monitoring and reforestation of desert and semi-desert areas. The country pledges to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 as well as plant two billion trees by 2025.

According to him, another major issue facing the region is a shortage of water, as Kazakhstan is to lack from 12 to 15 billion cubic meters of water in the nearest future.