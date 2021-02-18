Kazakhstan eyes extension of visa-free countries list

NUR-SULTAN. KAZIFORM – The list of visa-free countries is set to be extended to 90 in Kazakhstan in 2021, the country’s Culture Ministry stated, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kazakh Culture and Sport Vice Minister Gabidulla Abdrakhimov, in 2020, the list of visa-free countries was made up of 74 countries and the e-visa for citizens of 105 countries was introduced. 72-hour visa-free transit for Chinese and Indian nationals was rolled out in pilot mode.

The country also removed the entry registration in case of a 30-day stay as well as migration cards.

Modernization of the border check points is underway. Foreign passenger airlines are allowed to enter the country’s air space as part of the Open Sky regime.

Proposals on a visa-free regime for foreigners in order to simplify the procedure of receiving an e-visa are being prepared.

He also added that the E-Qonaq system had been piloted in 160 hotels, meaning the foreigner is registered immediately after hotel check-in.