Kazakhstan eyes installment of EV charging stations along major transport corridors

Kazakhstan is planning to install EV charging stations along its major transport corridors such as Center-South, Astana-Almaty, West Europe-West China, namely on its Almaty-Shymkent section, Anar Gabidullina, deputy chair of the Road Committee of the Kazakh Transport Ministry, said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to Gabidullina, there are 23 EV charging stations along roads of republican significance in the country.

Besides, our national operator continues the work in this direction. Jointly with the distributors of EV charging stations Qazaq Energy Charge LLP, MyCharge and Green Car companies, rest areas are being identified along roads to install EV charging stations, she said.

