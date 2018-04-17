EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:01, 17 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan eyes rise in oil production

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The country's crude oil output increased in the first quarter of 2018 against the same period of the last year, our correspondent reports.

    "Crude and condensate production made 22.4 mln tons in the first quarter of 2018 that is 6.1% more than in the analogous period of 2017. Crude oil production at the three large projects reached 13.5 mln tons, including Kashagan oil deposit recovery up to 2.9 mln tons, Tengiz - up to 7.4 mln tons and Karachaganak - up to 3.2 mln tons", 1st Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Makhambet Dosmukhambetov said at today's governmental meeting in Astana.

    As stated there, for the past three months the country exported 18 mln tons of oil. The country's refining output made 3.9 mln tons that is 9.4% more against the same period of 2017. Oil products gross output at three refineries made 2.8 mln tons that is 5% more as compared to the analogous period of the last year.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Ministry of Energy Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!