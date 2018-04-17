Kazakhstan eyes rise in oil production

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The country's crude oil output increased in the first quarter of 2018 against the same period of the last year, our correspondent reports.

"Crude and condensate production made 22.4 mln tons in the first quarter of 2018 that is 6.1% more than in the analogous period of 2017. Crude oil production at the three large projects reached 13.5 mln tons, including Kashagan oil deposit recovery up to 2.9 mln tons, Tengiz - up to 7.4 mln tons and Karachaganak - up to 3.2 mln tons", 1st Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Makhambet Dosmukhambetov said at today's governmental meeting in Astana.



As stated there, for the past three months the country exported 18 mln tons of oil. The country's refining output made 3.9 mln tons that is 9.4% more against the same period of 2017. Oil products gross output at three refineries made 2.8 mln tons that is 5% more as compared to the analogous period of the last year.