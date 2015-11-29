Kazakhstan eyes terminal at Mundhra to give fillip to bilateral trade

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is keen to build a terminal at Mundhra port on India's western coast that would provide direct connectivity with Iran's Bandar Abbas port and thereby help Indian goods get direct access to Central Asia and beyond via the Iran-Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan railway line, the country's ambassador has said.

Kazakhstan’s national railway company, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), inked a MoU with SEZ Adani Ports for building a terminal at Mundhra in Gujarat during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Astana in July.

“The due diligence report for the Mundhra terminal is being done, and after that they will take a decision on completing the contract,” Kazakhstan Ambassador Bulat Sarsenbayev told thestatesman.com .

“The Mundhra project is very important. When completed it will change the whole logistics of moving goods from India to Kazakhstan and through Kazakhstan to Central Asia, to Russia, China and Europe," Sarsenbayev said.

The 930-km Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad link connecting landlocked Central Asia to the Persian Gulf was inaugurated on December 2014. The railway line is a part of the ambitious International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) – a ship, rail, and road route for moving freight between India and Russia, Iran, Europe and Central Asia.

