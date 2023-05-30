EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:10, 30 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan faces civil aviation skills shortage

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The graduates of Kazakhstani University are in low demand as they are not compliant with ICAO standards,» Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Marat Karabayev told the Government meeting.

    «Kazakhstan faces a civil aviation skills shortage with some 20,000 working in the industry as of now. Demand is rising with 500-600 specialists annually. There is only one higher educational establishment for training civil aviation personnel in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. However, its graduates are non-compliant with the ICAO standards and other international regulations. That’s why the key aviation enterprises are forced to train manpower themselves,» the minister said.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Transport Education Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!