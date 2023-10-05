Kazakhstan faces shortage of teachers, President

Addressing the republican congress of the teachers the Kazakh President drew attention to a wide range of key issues concerning the sphere of education, Kazinform cites Akorda press service.

The President highlighted that Kazakhstani students won some 12,000 medals at the most prestigious world subject Olympiads for the past 25 years that could be compared to the nations with the high level of education, including Israel, Turkiye and Canada.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed appreciation to all teachers who despite hardships perform their duties conscientiously.

The Head of State stressed it is crucial to improve teachers’ professional skills. As of today, Kazakhstan is facing a severу shortage of teachers up to 5,000. At the same time, every fifth graduate of the teachers’ training educational establishments does not pursue profession they trained for. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to reconsider and update educational programs, include new approaches and latest technologies.