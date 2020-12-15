Kazakhstan facing new ambitious goals – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is facing a number of new ambitious goals. We are building economically strong, socially just and open society, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the ceremony of awarding the state prizes on the eve of the Independence Day, President Tokayev admitted that due to the coronavirus pandemic Kazakhstan is unable to hold nationwide celebrations of its key holiday.

The Head of State went on to stress that Kazakhstan prioritizes health, life and well-being of its citizens. That is why all festive events are held online. However, that does not take away from the value and meaning of the Independence Day.

The President expressed confidence that this great holiday will fill the hearts of all Kazakhstanis with happiness and pride. Despite all difficulties and obstacles, Kazakhstan will continue to move forward, he added.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended ‘the unique unity’ of Kazakhstanis thanks to which the country had achieved a lot.

According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan is facing a number of new ambitious goals. We are building economically strong, socially just and open society. We are following the path of consistent reforms, he said.