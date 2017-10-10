EN
    22:43, 10 October 2017

    Kazakhstan fails to beat Bulgaria in 2019 UEFA European Under-21 qualification

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Kazakhstan's football team has faced Bulgaria in a match of the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Astana, according to Sports.kz.

    In the first half of the match, the guests played a bit more efficiently than the host team.

    As to the second half, Kazakhstan and Bulgaria had equal chances to score. Kazakh Baktier Zainutdinov was the first to make a goal. Then, Ventsislav Kerchev evened the score after a corner kick (1-1).

    On March 23, 2018, Kazakhstan will host France.

     

