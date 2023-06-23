18:46, 23 June 2023 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan fails to medal on day one of 2023 Judo Grand Slam in Mongolia
ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judo team won no medals on day one of the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam 2023, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
Nurkanat Serikbayev of Kazakhstan lost to Ha-Rim Lee of South Korea in the third-place bout in the men’s 60kg event at the tournament.
Kazakhstani female judoka Galiya Tynbayeva was defeated by Portuguese Catarina Costa in the bout for bronze in the 48kg event.
A total of 17 Kazakhstani judokas are to compete at the tournament.