    18:46, 23 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan fails to medal on day one of 2023 Judo Grand Slam in Mongolia

    None
    Фото: olympic.kz
    ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani judo team won no medals on day one of the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam 2023, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Nurkanat Serikbayev of Kazakhstan lost to Ha-Rim Lee of South Korea in the third-place bout in the men’s 60kg event at the tournament.

    Kazakhstani female judoka Galiya Tynbayeva was defeated by Portuguese Catarina Costa in the bout for bronze in the 48kg event.

    A total of 17 Kazakhstani judokas are to compete at the tournament.


    Judo Kazakhstan Sport
