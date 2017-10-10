Kazakhstan fair weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for Tuesday, October 10, Kazinform reports.

Fair and dry weather will persist across most of Kazakhstan's territory on Tuesday. Occasional showers are only possible in the west. In some parts of the country, winds will strengthen causing dust storms in the south. Fog will blanket northern and eastern parts of Kazakhstan at night and in the morning.

In Zhalanashakol district of Almaty region, winds will strength to 18-23 m/s.

In the Mugodzhar district of Aktobe region, gusts of wind will reach 18 m/s.

In Zhambyl region gusts will reach 15-20 m/s, and in some parts even 23 m/s.

In Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions, winds are expected to strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. Winds will cause dust storms in Kyzylorda region.

It will be foggy in North and East Kazakhstan regions overnight and in the morning.





