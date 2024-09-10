Kazakhstan falls 0-3 to Slovenia in tough Nations League football match

The Kazakhstan national football team suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat on the road against Slovenia in the second round of the new Nations League season, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško scored a hat-trick for Slovenia in their victory over Kazakhstan.

From the start the Slovenian team dominated from the outset, scoring twice before halftime through a brace from Šeško. At halftime, center-back Alibek Kasym and striker Islam Chesnokov were substituted in, but their introduction failed to change the course of the match. Despite several substitutions, Šeško completed his hat-trick, sealing a 3-0 victory for Slovenia.

This game marked the second appearance for Kazakhstan’s new Russian head coach, Stanislav Cherchesov. In his debut, the Kazakh national football team played against Norway in Almaty, managing to secure a sensational 0-0 draw.

As a result, Kazakhstan is currently in fourth and last place in Group 3 of Division B. The group standings after two rounds are as follows: Slovenia and Norway both have 4 points, Austria has 1 point, and Kazakhstan also has 1 point. The Kazakh team will play their next match on October 10, away against Austria.

According to Football-ranking.com, Kazakhstan is currently ranked 109th in the global standings.

Worth noting that Magomed Adiyev, the previous head coach of the Kazakhstan national football team, stepped down in May 2024, citing personal reasons.

During his tenure, which began in May 2022, Kazakhstan performed impressively in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League. The team won their group in League C, earning promotion to League B.

Under Adiyev’s leadership, Kazakhstan secured several significant victories, including a key win over Slovakia, which played a major role in their promotion.

In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Adiyev also guided Kazakhstan to crucial victories, such as a 1-0 win against Northern Ireland, helping to keep their qualification hopes alive.