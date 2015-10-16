Kazakhstan Fashion Week 2015 ended in Almaty (PHOTOS)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On the third day of Kazakhstan Fashion Week 2015, the guests were demonstrated collections by domestic and foreign designers.

This year the KFW attracted the fashion designers from Ukraine, Italy, France, Uzbekistan, Georgia and Russia According to the organizers of the event, KFW provides a unique chance to see the development of Kazakhstani fashion and world tendencies in this sphere,. This is a cultural project where participants exchange views and get new impulse for their creativity. The last day of the KFW was opened by Dinara Abdullina with her brand SAMIDEL. Dariya Akparova, Tiko Nebieridze, Bibota and Grinko presented their works in the daytime show too. Georgian designer Tiko Nebieridze joined the KFW for the first time. "My collection is called "My City", it includes Georgian national motives combined with European style. This is only the second collection of clothes. Earlier I created shoes and accessories," she says. According to her, she likes Almaty and the people of Kazakhstan. The evening shows were held at the Kazakhstan Hotel and included the works by Aida Kaumenova, Sergey Shabunin and French guest Alexandre Delima. On October 19, Kazakhstan Fashion Week 2015 will be opened at the Rixos Presidential Hotel in Astana.