Kazakhstan Fashion Week Astana kicked off

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 17 Kazakhstani and foreign designers will showcase their spring-summer 2019 collections at Kazakhstan Fashion Week Astana to be held at the capital's Congress Centre on November 21-23, Kazinform reports.

The fashion week will also include master classes from the world-known fashion experts and a workshop by IED Art Director Giovanni Ottonello.



The final stage of the Fashion for Future international contest will take place November 21 as well. "This is the first international contest being held under the support of Almaty Technology University as part of KFW Astana. More than 600 candidates applied for the contest and 15 designers made it into the final. The winner of the contest will be admitted to a 3-week-long programme of study in Italy and Spain," said Director General of Kazakhstan Fashion Week Astana Irina Baizhanova.