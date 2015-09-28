EN
    19:18, 28 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan Fashion Week to take place in Kasteyev museum in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - This year's Kazakhstan Fashion Week will be held at the State Museum named after A.Kasteyev, said Sayat Dosybayev, general producer of the event, at a press conference.

    Twenty five designers from Italy, Georgia, France, and Kazakhstan will present line ups at the museum in Almaty city. Line ups will be presented in three rooms on two floors of the building. According to him, this year's Fashion Week will be opened by a competition for young designers, the finalists of which will create a line of ready-to-wear spring-summer 2016 collection. The winner will receive a scholarship to study at Copenhagen Fur and attend IED courses in Italy. Traditionally KFW lasts for three days. This year the shows will be held in Almaty from 13 to 15 October, in Astana - from 19 to 20 October.

    Fashion Almaty Culture
