TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:09, 09 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan festival honors late Kiarostami

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Late Iranian auteur Abbas Kiarostami was honored at the 14th Eurasia Film Festival with special prize awarded for his remarkable vision as a pioneer of the Iranian New Wave.

    A member of the festival's panel of jury, Amir Esfandiari from Iran, received the award on behalf of Iran cinema, IRNA reports referring to Iran Daily.

    This is the 78th international award granted to Abbas Kiarostami from festivals around the world.

    Kiarostami, who directed 'Certified Copy', 'Taste of Cherry', 'Through the Olive Trees' and 'Where Is Friend's Home', died in July 2016.

    Established in 1998 in Kazakhstan, the Eurasia International Film Festival is the major film forum in Central Asia which provides an opportunity for filmmakers to compete internationally.

    The festival's main goals are to support the film industry in Kazakhstan, further the appreciation of motion picture arts for people of all ages and build the platform for successful cooperation between Asia and Europe.

    The latest edition of the fest has been held from July 1-7, 2018.

    Kazakhstan Culture Eurasia Events Entertainment
