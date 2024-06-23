Kazakhstan film Talaq wins main award at Shanghai International Film Festival

The glamorous Golden Goblet Awards ceremony of the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) was held at the Shanghai Grand Theater on June 22, honoring exceptional films, actors, screenplays, and directors, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakhstani film “Talaq” (The Divorce) emerged as a major triumph, securing two accolades, including Best Feature Film and Best Actress that has been awarded to Amira Omarova.

Photo credit: the Paper

Two Kazakhstani films were included in the SIFF main competition program. “Talaq”, directed by Daniyar Salamat, was selected for the feature film section. The film's world premiere was at the Shanghai Film Festival.

Photo credit: the Paper

Another film co-produced by Kazakhstan, Russia, and Italy, “Longer than a Day” directed by Malika Mahamejan, was showcased in the Asian New Talent Award. Additionally, the film was presented at its world premiere.

More than 3,700 entries from 105 countries and regions were submitted. Following the selection, 50 films from 29 countries and regions were shortlisted for the five categories of the Golden Goblet Awards, amid a record number of premiers.

A total of 14 films competed for the main prize in the category "Full-length feature films," including the Kazakh film "The Divorce."

The Shanghai International Film Festival has been held annually since 1993.