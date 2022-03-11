Kazakhstan finishes 15th in Para Biathlon Sprint Sitting

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Sergey Usoltsev finished 15th in the Para Biathlon Men's Sprint Sitting at the Paralympic Winter Games 2022 in Beijing, Sports.kz reads.

Usoltsev finished 15th in the men's 12.5 km long distance lagging by +8:21.8 behind the winner.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan won the only one bronze medal in Para biathlon at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing. The Games will conclude on March 13.