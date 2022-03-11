EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:38, 11 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan finishes 15th in Para Biathlon Sprint Sitting

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Sergey Usoltsev finished 15th in the Para Biathlon Men's Sprint Sitting at the Paralympic Winter Games 2022 in Beijing, Sports.kz reads.

    Usoltsev finished 15th in the men's 12.5 km long distance lagging by +8:21.8 behind the winner.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan won the only one bronze medal in Para biathlon at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing. The Games will conclude on March 13.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!