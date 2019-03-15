EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:03, 15 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan finishes 18th in single mixed race, World Biathlon Championship 2019

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Galina Vishnevskaya and Roman Yeremin of Kazakhstan competed in the single mixed race at the World Biathlon Championship 2019 held in Östersund, Sweden.

    The Kazakhstani tandem finished 18th lagging behind the winner by 3:12.3.

    The Norway's duet of Marte Olsbu Røiseland and Johannes Thingnes Bø was the best clocking 35:43.2. Italy's Dorothea Wiererand Lukas Hofer won the silver medal, while Hanna Öberg and Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden rounded out the top three.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!