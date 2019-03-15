Kazakhstan finishes 18th in single mixed race, World Biathlon Championship 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Galina Vishnevskaya and Roman Yeremin of Kazakhstan competed in the single mixed race at the World Biathlon Championship 2019 held in Östersund, Sweden.

The Kazakhstani tandem finished 18th lagging behind the winner by 3:12.3.



The Norway's duet of Marte Olsbu Røiseland and Johannes Thingnes Bø was the best clocking 35:43.2. Italy's Dorothea Wiererand Lukas Hofer won the silver medal, while Hanna Öberg and Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden rounded out the top three.