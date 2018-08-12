Kazakhstan finishes 3rd at 2018 International Army Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The closing ceremony of the 2018 International Army Games took place in Alabino in the Moscow region, Russia, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Defense Ministry's press service.

The closing ceremony was attended by the Defense Minister of Kazakhstan, Nurlan Yermekbayev.

As a result of the military tournament, the team of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan was third, while the teams of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China finished first and second, respectively.

"The organizers recognized Kazakhstan's team as one of the most impressive. The members of the Games panel of judges pointed to the high level of preparedness, professionalism and military proficiency of the servicemen of the Kazakh Armed Forces. About 300 servicemen defended the honor and prestige of the Kazakh Army on the international stage. The national team won 4 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze medals," the press service said.



In addition, within the framework of the 2018 International Army Games closing, Kazakh Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev held a meeting with his Russian Counterpart, General of the Army Sergey Shoygu. The sides discussed the issues of the further bilateral military cooperation.