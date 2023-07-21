EN
    21 July 2023

    Kazakhstan finishes 3rd on U-20 Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships overall standings

    None
    Фото: olympic.kz
    AMMAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan finished third on the overall standings of the U-20 Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships held in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    On the final day of the U-20 Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships, Kazakhstanis won four medals.

    Kazakh wrestler Yerkhan Beksultanov claimed the 74kg gold in the men’s freestyle event of the tournament. Abdinur Nurlanbek (61kg), Imangali Kaldybek (86kg), and Nurdaulet Bekenov (92kg) hauled bronze.

    Kazakhstan finished third on the overall standings of the tournament.


    Wrestling Kazakhstan Sport
