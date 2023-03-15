EN
    11:50, 15 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan finishes 5th at Para Cross-Country Skiing and Para Biathlon World Cup

    Photo: t.me/Madeniet_zhane_sport_ministrligi
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh team ranks among Top 5 scoring 3,944 points at the Para Cross-Country and Para Biathlon skiing competition, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service.

    Yerbol Khamitov finished second in the men’s individual para biathlon event scoring 790 points and third in para cross-country skiing earning 752 points.

    The Kazakh team swept 13 medals at large, including two gold, five silver and six bronze.


    Kazakhstan Sport
