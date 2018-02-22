Kazakhstan finishes 6th in men’s short track 5,000m relay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh short track speed skating team came in the sixth place in the 5,000-meter relay at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, SPORTINFORM reports.

Kazakhstan's team of Denis Nikisha, Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev, Abzal Azhgaliyev, and Yerkebulan Shamukhanov competed with the teams of the United States and Japan in the consolation finals for the fifth place. As a result of the close competition, the Kazakh speed skaters finished sixth.

Hungary won Olympic gold while China took silver. The bronze was taken by the Canadian team.