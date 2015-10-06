Kazakhstan-Finland cooperation discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At their meeting in Astana on October 5, Nurali Aliyev, deputy mayor of Astana city, and Lenita Toivakka, Finland's Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, discussed further enlarging of Kazakhstani-Finnish commercial and economic cooperation.

Lenita Toivakka paid a visit to Astana as part of the business delegation from Finland. "Kazakhstan and Finland enjoy traditionally friendly and fruitful relations," Mr. Aliyev said at the meeting, stressing that Astana and Oulu are twin cities. He also briefed the guests from Finland on implementation of the SmartAstana Concept and unique opportunities the Special economic zone "Astana - the new city" can offer Finnish companies. Nurali Aliyev emphasized that foreign investors enjoy huge support, state privileges and guarantees in Kazakhstan. In conclusion, he thanked Minister Toivakka and members of the delegation for keen interest in the Kazakh capital and the upcoming 6th International Investment Forum AstanaInvest 2015. Astana will host the 6th International Investment Forum AstanaInvest 2015 on October 29. The forum will provide a unique opportunity to take the cooperation between the government, foreign and Kazakhstani business to a higher level.