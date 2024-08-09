Kazakhstan, Finland discuss cooperation issues

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Azamat Abdraimov held a meeting at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland with Deputy Director General of the Department for Asia and Oceania of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland Mikko Kivikoski, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on a wide range of topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda.

Special attention was paid to the issues of further development of relations in the spheres of trade and economic, investment cooperation, transport and logistics, as well as issues of expanding the legal framework.

As part of the development of relations between our countries, the interlocutors noted the important role of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

In the context of further interaction in multilateral organizations, the parties discussed the issues of Finland's chairmanship of the OSCE in 2025.

In general, the parties expressed confidence in further strengthening bilateral ties, including in maintaining an active political dialogue between Astana and Helsinki.