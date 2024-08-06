Kazakhstan, Finland express confidence to continue partner cooperation

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov held a meeting with Lauri Tierala, Head of Cabinet of the President of the Republic of Finland, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakhstani diplomat informed the interlocutor about the political and social reforms carried out in the country by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the international initiatives of Kazakhstan.

During the conversation, a wide range of issues were discussed within the framework of the closer cooperation and political dialogue established between the two countries. The issues of Finland’s upcoming OSCE chairmanship, as well as cooperation with the Central Asian region, were discussed separately.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the further development of trusting relations between Kazakhstan and Finland.