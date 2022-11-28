Kazakhstan, Finland eye expanding inter-parliamentary ties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputies of the Kazakh Senate met with their colleagues from the Finnish Parliament, members of the Central Asia-Finland Friendship Group Kimmo Kiljunen and Heli Järvinen, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

In his welcoming remarks Chair of the Senate’s Committee for international relations, defense and security Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed noted that Finland is an important partner for Kazakhstan in Northern Europe and the European Union in general.

In his words, our countries share common stance on key international issues and cooperate closely within the framework of international organizations.

MP Kul-Mukhammed went on to fill in his Finnish counterparts on the comprehensive and systemic reforms spearheaded by the Head of State as well as the Senate’s role in bringing those reforms to life.

The sides also touched upon the importance of expanding inter-parliamentary ties. The Finnish parliamentarians stressed that Kazakhstan has proved to be a reliable political and economic partner in the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Photo: senate.parlam.kz