Kazakhstan, Finland eye greater cooperation in legal sphere

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov held a meeting with Chancellor of Justice of Finland, Tuomas Pöysti, the highest official in the field of supervision of the rule of law as defined by the Constitution of Finland, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that Finland is an important partner for Kazakhstan in the region of Northern Europe, and Kazakhstan is interested in further expanding cooperation across all areas.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of legal issues. Special attention was given to the large-scale reforms carried out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at further developing Kazakhstan and the rule of law.

Photo: MFA RK

Tuomas Pöysti highly appreciated the political reforms underway in Kazakhstan and the efforts of President Tokayev, aimed at developing political and socio-economic processes in the country. He also spoke about the features of the Finnish judicial system and expressed readiness to share experience in this area with Kazakh colleagues.