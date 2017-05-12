Kazakhstan, Finland mark 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Ambassador of Finland to Kazakhstan Ilkka Räisänen held a joint press conference on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Finland, the Kazakh MFA informed on its website .

The diplomats noted the high level of development of the Kazakh-Finnish cooperation and reiterated mutual commitment to its further expanding and strengthening.

On behalf of the Government of Kazakhstan, Vassilenko congratulated the Finnish colleagues and the Suomi nation on a remarkable date in the history of Finland – the 100th anniversary of Independence.

In his remarks, Vassilenko noted that political relations between Kazakhstan and Finland are based on trustworthy and meaningful dialogue.

Finland is the largest trade partner and investor in the Kazakh economy among Nordic states.

Starting from June 19, 2017 direct flight between Helsinki and Astana is set to be launched. Culture Days of Oulu, which is a twin city of our capital will be held in Astana on June 18-19.

The Kazakh-Finnish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and the Kazakh-Finnish Business Hub have proved to be effective mechanisms of economic and investment cooperation development of two countries.

The most important event of this year is the upcoming visit of President of Finland Sauli Niinistö to Astana in order to participate in the National Day of the country at the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017.

In his turn, the Ambassador of Finland noted that the grounds to the political dialogue between our countries had been laid in 1992 when then President of Finland Mauno Koivisto had paid a state visit to Kazakhstan.

The Finnish diplomat expressed an opinion that mutual opening of the Embassy of Finland in Astana (2009) and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Helsinki (2012) proved the high level of relations.



Kazakhstan is an important trade and investment partner of Finland in Central Asia. "For Finland Astana is the gate to whole Central Asia, and we hope that for Kazakhstan Helsinki "Daughter of the Baltic Sea" would be the gate to the whole Northern Europe," said Räisänen.

The Ambassador commended the opportunity offered by Finland’s participation in the EXPO 2017 Exhibition that coincides with such remarkable dates as the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations and the 100th anniversary of Independence of Suomi.



Finland became the only Scandinavian state to be officially represented at this event. "We are very honored and proud to be present at the Astana Expo, because this coincides with our 100 years of Independence and 25 years of diplomatic relations," noted the Finnish diplomat.



The Ambassador also attached great importance to the activities of the FinPro trade representative office in Almaty that provides support to small and medium enterprises of Finland and assists in attracting foreign direct investment.



In conclusion, Vassilenko conveyed a congratulatory message from Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov to Minister of Foreign affairs Timo Soini on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between countries.

