Kazakhstan, Finland ready to further strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation

Kazakhstan is interested in further deepening cooperation with Finland and wishes Suomi success in chairing the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in 2025. This was noted during the meeting of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko with Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Kazakhstan Soili Mäkeläinen-Buhanist, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

According to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, the meeting focused on the issues of Kazakh-Finnish cooperation in the political, economic and cultural spheres, as well as interaction within the OSCE and other international structures.

The parties stressed the importance of maintaining an active political dialogue at the highest and high level between Kazakhstan and Finland.

According to Deputy Minister Vassilenko, the recent telephone conversation between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Finland Alexander Stubb confirmed Astana and Helsinki share mutual intentions to strengthen contacts and collaboration across the whole spectrum of Kazakh-Finnish relations.

Considering further development of partnership in the economic sphere, the diplomats welcomed the results of the visit of Finland’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio to Kazakhstan and the 13th meeting of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held in Astana on April 11, 2024, said the press service.

Furthermore, the parties had an in-depth discussion of the key issues of engagement within the OSCE agenda and Finnish priorities during the presindecy of the Organization in 2025, marking the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act.

Readiness was expressed by the Kazakh side to support Finland’s efforts to enhance the Organization’s potential in all three dimensions – politico-military, economic and environmental, and human ones.

The parties underlined the indispensable role of the OSCE in tackling the ongoing regional and global challenges in the area of its responsibility, and they also reaffirmed the intention to further promote the Kazakh-Finnish partnership.