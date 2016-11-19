Kazakhstan, Finland to expand inter-parliamentary dialogue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Finland Murat Nurtleuov had a meeting with Vice Speaker of the Parliament of this country Mauri Pekkarinen.

At the meeting, the sides praised the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening all-round cooperation between Kazakhstan and Finland.

The Ambassador informed Pekkarinen about the achievements of Kazakhstan in 25 years of independence. In his opinion, both countries may receive brand new prospects of cooperation in light of implementation of initiatives of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev aimed at modernization of the country’s economy and society and reforming the government. With due regard to experience of Finland, Nurtleuov expressed hope for further expansion of involvement of Finnish business in implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan, Nurly Zhol new infrastructure policy and state industrialization programme.

Earlier negotiations held during the official visit of Kazakh Majilis Chairperson Nurlan Nigmatulin to Finland in October 2016 confirmed presence of mutual interest and unrealized potential in two countries’ relations.

In turn, Pekkarinen congratulated Kazakhstanis on the oncoming 25th jubilee of the country’s independence and assured in adherence to rapprochement of the nations both through active participation in large international activities and in solution of important issues.

The Finnish Parliamentarian stated that “the interest of Helsinki in Kazakhstan which is a leading country in the CA region and serves as a bridge between Asia and Europe grows year by year.”

A high dynamics of political contacts and step-by-step increase of joint projects in processing industry, healthcare and agriculture prove it.

Upon completion of the meeting, the parties agreed to intensify the relations between Kazakhstan and Finland with the consideration of the agreements reached at the highest and high levels.