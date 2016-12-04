ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 1 the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Washington, DC opened its doors for its friends to mark the First President's Day of Kazakhstan. The Embassy's building, known in the US capital as Shermanhouse (named after Vice-President James Sherman who lived here in 1910-1912),hostedpolitical and business leaders, Kazakh diaspora,media, as well as lovers of arts and culture.

Ambassador Kairat Umarov expressed his appreciationfor warm words of congratulations on the First President's Day and 25th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence. He underscored the key role of President Nursultan Nazarbayev in successful advancement and prosperous development of the sovereign nation. It is symbolic that on the eve of the First President's Day in a phone conversation with Kazakh leader President-elect Trump conveyed his warm felicitations on the 25th anniversary of the nation's independence.

The event was graced by the performance of Yulia Gorenman, the piano virtuoso and professor of music at the American University. She finished the famous Musical School in Almaty named after Kulash Baiseiitova and still fondly remembers her early years in Kazakhstan. As an outstanding musician she has gotten multiple awards and international prizes. She gave concerts in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, Canada, and all over the United States.

At the event she played a number of classic pieces to the utmost satisfaction of the audience and gifted her CDs to the guests. She shared her memories of Kazakhstan and expressed a wish to give solo concerts and master classes in Astana and Almaty.

It was a memorable evening for all Kazakhstan's friends



