Kazakhstan First President's Library and Azerbaijan's Social Research Centre sign memo

BAKU. KAZINFORM A delegation of the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation, led by its director Amerkhan Rakhimzhanov, took part in the roundtable discussions held at the Social Research Centre of Azerbaijan in Baku. Following the discussions, the parties signed a memorandum of cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides agreed on cooperation in implementing joint scientific, research, educational projects and programs and holding socially-important events.



Besides, Rakhimzhanov briefed on the Library's work highlighting importance of deep and long-standing relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan founded on the friendship of the national leaders of the countries.



"Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are fraternal states. Heydar Aliyev paid a visit to Kazakhstan during the first year of his presidency, met with Nursultan Nazarbayev laying the foundation for stable and friendly bilateral relations between the two nations. We share the common Turkic roots, common culture, and common spiritual heritage. Last May, the Library held a presentation of the book devoted to the 95th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev. First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev wrote an introduction to the book in Kazakh," Rakhimzhanov said.



The Library of the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation is an information and ideology complex of the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev. Its key mission is to promote global ideas and initiatives of Nursultan Nazarbayev in the contemporary Kazakhstani and global community.



The Social Research Centre of Azerbaijan was founded this February to carry out research, study dynamics of social relations development, forecast changes and their impact on the society.