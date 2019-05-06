Kazakhstan-Flanders economic coop prospects discussed in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Aigul Kuspan met with Flemish Minister for Work, the Economy, Innovation and Sport Philippe Muyters, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

The parties discussed possibilities of developing economic cooperation between the two countries in the petrochemical and agricultural sectors and in the field of new technologies.

According to the Flemish minister, Kazakhstan is demonstrating amazing progress. This is proven by the successful organization of the exhibition EXPO 2017, which he visited as the head of the delegation of the Limburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry VOKA.

In this regard, the prospects for cooperation between the Flemish organization in clean technologies and sustainable development VITO and the International Center for the Development of Green Technologies and Investment Projects were highlighted. The Belgian side also expressed interest in establishing cooperation between high-tech Belgian companies in financial technologies and the Astana International Financial Center.

The parties welcomed the increase in commodity turnover - the volume of exports from Flanders to Kazakhstan has recently increased by 20%, and the import of Kazakhstan goods to Flanders has grown by 100%.

The Flemish Minister was informed about the main priorities of the country's investment policy, in particular, the activities of the Coordination Council on attracting investments, Kazakh Invest, the Astana International Financial Center, the International Center for the Development of Green Technologies and investment projects.

The sides discussed also the organization of a large economic mission of Belgian enterprises to Nur-Sultan and Almaty on June 4-7, 2019. According to Minister Philippe Muyters, more than 20 Flemish enterprises will participate.