Kazakhstan focuses on development of trade-economic relations with Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan focuses on development of trade-economic relations with Afghanistan. This is what Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kanat Tumysh said at a meeting with mass media in Astana, Kazinform reports.

According to him, Afghanistan’s economy is still in crisis, with two thirds of the population requiring humanitarian assistance. More than 24 million people are starving, and the epidemiological situation worsens. All of this creates favorable conditions for extremism and terrorism, posing threats for the entire Central Asian region.

«Kazakhstan, like other members of the global community, shall prevent drifting of Afghanistan into instability. We believe that by joint efforts of the global community only, Afghanistan will be able to turn into an independent and stable country enjoying peaceful coexistence with its neighbors and adhered to its international commitments,» he noted.

In the last two years, Kazakhstan has sent 10 thousand tons of wheat, other food-stuffs, basic goods and medications to Afghanistan as a humanitarian aid.

«Alongside we focus on development of trade-economic relations with this country,» he added.

Afghanistan is one of major importers of Kazakhstan’s agricultural products, purchasing around 70% of exported wheat. The volume of trade between the two countries has reached 990 million US dollars. Kazakh authorities plan to raise this indicator.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is confident that strengthening the bilateral trade relations with Afghanistan will let develop other areas of Kazakhstan’s economy, namely new transport-logistics rotes in southern directions with an access to the markets of Pakistan, approximately of 220,000 people, and trough Pakistani ports of Karachi, Gwadar, to the markets of the Gulf Persian states and Middle East. The authorities plan also to develop Middle Corridor which connects trade routes between China and European Union.

It should be reminded that the Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum will be held on August 3-5 in Astana. More than 150 entrepreneurs are expected to represent Afghanistan at the event.