Kazakhstan follows optimistic scenario, Healthcare Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi announced the COVID-19 forecast for two months ahead, Kazinform reports.

«Given the epidemiological situation forecast for August-September this year we are following the optimistic scenario with 250,000 projected COVID-19 cases in August-September (7,000 daily registered cases on an average),» he told the Government meeting.

He stressed that further development of the optimistic scenario is possible if population observes quarantine measures and COVID-19 vaccination rates are increased.

Earlier Tsoi reports on the current epidemiological situation. On July 26 Kazakhstan moved into the high-risk COVID-19 'red area'. All the regions but for Turkestan region turned ‘red’. As of August 3, 56% of COVID-19 beds, 44% of intensive care beds are occupied.