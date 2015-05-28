“Kazakhstan Food Market 2015” exhibition opened in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An exhibition of food products and called "Kazakhstan Food Market 2015" opened in Almaty today. The exhibition includes food products of all leading food manufacturers of the country.

Thus, the visitors of the exhibition will be able to try and assess the quality of the exhibited products. They may also buy what they like there.

"It has become a tradition now, we gather here every year and demonstrate our achievements in the food industry and we also provide a great opportunity to familiarize with Kazakhstani products to everyone willing to do it. Our President is always saying that the shelves in the stores should have 50 percent of our Kazakhstani products and 50 percent of foreign products. More important, our products are environmentally clean, healthy and they are high-quality products, which is important as well," head of the board of the union of food companies of Kazakhstan Rudik Mtsakanyan told at the opening of the exhibition.

According to him, it is high time to familiarize with the local products. Besides, cooking contests are held within the framework of the event.