Kazakhstan football coach steps down after winless 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head coach of Kazakhstan's national football team Alexander Borodyuk has stepped down from his role at the Kazakhstan Football Federation, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

It was announced that his contract was canceled ‘by mutual consent'.



Kazakhstan failed to win a game in the 2017 World Cup qualifying. It sustained six losses and one draw during Borodyuk's 11-month tenure with the national team.



The new head coach of the Kazakh squad will be named in the near future.