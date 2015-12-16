16:49, 16 December 2015 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan Football Federation congratulated Kazakhstan on Independence Day
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Football Federation congratulate the people of Kazakhstan on the Independence Day, Sports.kz informs.
Dear Kazakhstanis!
We sincerely congratulate all the people of the country on the national holiday - the Independence Day of Kazakhstan!
We wish each and every family strong health, wellbeing and stability. May peace, accord and mutual understanding reign in your homes forever!