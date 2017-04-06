Kazakhstan Football Federation to get €1M from UEFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - UEFA is set to allocate €1 million for each member association, including Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin announced at the 41st UEFA Congress in Helsinki on Wednesday that it will allocate an additional €1 million solidarity payment to each member association for the current cycle as a result of excellent financial results in national team competitions and funding will continue in the future.



"UEFA is not here to accumulate wealth while associations struggle to develop football in the furthest reaches of their territories. In an ever-more individualistic society, solidarity is a value that has to be engraved in UEFA's DNA," Čeferin said addressing the congress.



As a reminder, UEFA has 55 member associations.