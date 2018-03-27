Kazakhstan football team lost to Bulgaria in a friendly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan national team lost to Bulgaria scoring 1-2 in this year's second friendly match held yesterday in Felcsút, Hungary, Sports.kz reports.

After the victory over the Hungarian team, the Kazakh fans were expecting a good result in the match against Bulgaria. In the meantime, head coach of the Kazakhstan team Stanimir Stoilov said earlier that the result of the friendly game is not so important.

Goals:

1-0 - Bulgarian Ivelin Popov scored from a penalty kick (23');

1-1 - Yerkebulan Tungyshbayev of Kazakhstan (55');

2-1 - Nikolay Bodurov of Bulgaria (90+3').

It was the second match for the national team of Kazakhstan under the leadership of Stanimir Stoilov, a coach from Bulgaria. It is to be recalled that visiting Budapest, Kazakhstan previously won a friendly against the Hungarian team. Kazakh players Roman Murtazayev, Baktiyer Zainutdinov, and Yerkebulan Seidakhmet did their best and eventually scored in the match. The score was 3:2.

Photo courtesy of sports.kz