Kazakhstan for first-time ever to host FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2024

Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia were added to the FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2024 calendar. Almaty will for the first time ever play a host to the FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2024 on July 13-14. It will bring together 12 international teams, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstan is granted a Wild Card as the host nation. The FIBA gave Kazakhstan a unique opportunity providing two more slots. Candidates will be announced by the Kazakh National Basketball Federation following the Atyrau Quest tournament set for June 15-16 in Atyrau under the aegis of the FIBA. Kazakhstani teams will be qualified at the 3x3 Kazakhstan Championships in Shymkent, Atyrau and Almaty. Thus, three teams will represent Kazakhstan at the World Tour Masters Almaty-2024, providing a unique opportunity for the country’s teams to emerge on the world arena, play vs leading teams, and gain valuable experience competing in high-level tournaments.

The 13th edition of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour, the top competition on the 3x3 pro circuit – will visit 18 cities around the globe.