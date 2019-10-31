EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:06, 31 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan for the first time ever elected ISAR chairman in Geneva

    None
    None
    GENEVA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan for the first time ever was elected the chairman of ISAR, the Intergovernmental Working Group of Experts on International Standards of Accounting and Reporting.

    At the ongoing 36th ISAR sitting director of the accounting and audit methodology department of Kazakhstan Finance Ministry Arman Bekturova was named the ISAR chair, the Ministry’s press service reports.

    The ISAR was established by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), as a global and inclusive forum to specify pressing problems and priorities in accounting and reporting development as well as to share best practices.

    The 36th meeting focuses on the last developments in the sphere of accounting and reporting, problems and the ways to have them solved.

    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Ministry of Finance
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!