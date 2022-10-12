SHCHUCHINSK. KAZINFORM The 2023 Biathlon Youth & Junior World Championship will take place between March 4 and 12 next year in Shchuchinsk, Kazakhstan, the Union of Biathletes of Kazakhstan reports.

The world’s strongest biathletes will vie for top honors in 18 races in 5 various disciplines. It will bring together 800 young sportsmen from more than 50 countries of the world.





Photo::olympic.kz











